Cameron County reports 3 coronavirus-related deaths and 147 new cases
Cameron County on Thursday reported three coronavirus-related deaths and 147 new cases.
Three people over the age of 70 from Harlingen died as a result of the virus, according to a news release from Cameron County.
Since the pandemic started, Cameron County has reported 1,186 coronavirus-related deaths.
Cameron County also reported that 147 people tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 29,672.
