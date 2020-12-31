Cameron County reports 3 coronavirus-related deaths and 147 new cases

Cameron County on Thursday reported three coronavirus-related deaths and 147 new cases.

Three people over the age of 70 from Harlingen died as a result of the virus, according to a news release from Cameron County.

Since the pandemic started, Cameron County has reported 1,186 coronavirus-related deaths.

Cameron County also reported that 147 people tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 29,672.