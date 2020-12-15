Cameron County reports 3 coronavirus-related deaths and 157 new cases
Cameron County on Tuesday reported that three people had died as a result of COVID-19.
Two people over 40 years old from Brownsville, and a woman in her 70s from Harlingen died as a result of the virus, according to a news release from Cameron County.
Since the pandemic started, 1,153 people in Cameron County have died as a result of the virus.
Cameron County also reported that 157 people tested positive for the virus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 27,742.
