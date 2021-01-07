x

Cameron County reports 3 coronavirus-related deaths and 201 new cases

2 hours 56 minutes 49 seconds ago Thursday, January 07 2021 Jan 7, 2021 January 07, 2021 6:50 PM January 07, 2021 in News - Local

Cameron County on Thursday reported three coronavirus-related deaths and 201 new cases.

A woman in her 80's from Brownsville, a woman in her 40's from Harlingen and a man in his 60's from Los Fresnos died as a result of the virus, according to a news release from Cameron County.

Since the pandemic started, Cameron County has reported 1,201 coronavirus-related deaths.

Cameron County also reported that 201 people tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 30,969.

