Cameron County reports 3 coronavirus-related deaths and 277 new cases
Cameron County on Thursday reported three coronavirus-related deaths and 277 new cases.
A man in his 70's from Brownsville, a woman in her 80's from Harlingen and a man in his 70's from Primera died as a result of the virus, according to a news release from Cameron County.
Since the pandemic started, Cameron County has reported 1,222 coronavirus-related deaths.
Cameron County also reported that 277 people tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 32,453.
More News
News Video
-
UTRGV closer to getting football program after WAC announcement
-
Rio Grande Valley political expert weighs in on Trump’s second impeachment
-
RGV small businesses seeking COVID-19 relief can apply for the payroll protection...
-
Rio Grande Valley congressmen react to President Trump’s second impeachment
-
RGV Food Bank holds free drive-thru pantry for veterans