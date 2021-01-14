Cameron County reports 3 coronavirus-related deaths and 277 new cases

Cameron County on Thursday reported three coronavirus-related deaths and 277 new cases.

A man in his 70's from Brownsville, a woman in her 80's from Harlingen and a man in his 70's from Primera died as a result of the virus, according to a news release from Cameron County.

Since the pandemic started, Cameron County has reported 1,222 coronavirus-related deaths.

Cameron County also reported that 277 people tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 32,453.