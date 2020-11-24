Cameron County reports 3 coronavirus-related deaths and 71 new cases
Cameron County on Tuesday reported that three people had died as a result of COVID-19.
Two people over 50 years old from Harlingen, and a woman in her 50s from Brownsville died as a result of the virus, according to a news release from Cameron County.
Since the pandemic started, 1,115 people in Cameron County have died as a result of the virus.
Cameron County also reported that 71 people tested positive for the virus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 25,772.