Cameron County reports 3 out of 4 COVID-related deaths were unvaccinated

Cameron County reported four coronavirus-related deaths and 28 new cases of the disease on Wednesday.

Of the reported deaths, three were unvaccinated, according to a report released by the Cameron County Public Health Department.

Two men and two women from the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen over the age of 50 died as a result of the virus, according to the report.

The total number of COVID-related deaths in Cameron County now stands at 2,000.

Of the 28 new positive infections in the county, seven were from unaccompanied minor shelters and detention centers.

The 28 people who tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age: 0-19 Age: 20-29 Age: 30-39 Age: 40-49 Age: 50-59 Age: 60-69 Age: 70+ 4 people 6 people 2 people 3 people 4 people 1 people 0 people

Since the pandemic began, the county has reported 53,791 cases of COVID-19.

A total of 50,664, people have recovered from the virus in the county, according to the news release.

Vaccination efforts continue across Cameron County; currently 73.60% of the population, 5 years and older, is fully vaccinated.