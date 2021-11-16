Cameron County reports 3 unvaccinated COVID-related deaths, 57 new positive cases

Cameron County reported three coronavirus-related deaths on Monday.

All three reported deaths were unvaccinated, according to a report released by the Cameron County Public Health Department.

Two men from Brownsville over the age of 20 and a woman in her 50s from La Feria died as a result of the virus. The total number of COVID-related deaths in Cameron County now stands at 1,993.

The county also reported 57 new positive infections in the county. Of the 57 cases reported, 18 were from unaccompanied minor shelters and detention centers.

The 18 people who tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age: 0-19 Age: 20-29 Age: 30-39 Age: 40-49 Age: 50-59 Age: 60-69 Age: 70+ 26 people 10 people 9 people 3 people 5 people 0 people 4 people

Since the pandemic began, the county has reported 53,743 cases of COVID-19.

A total of 50,614, people have recovered from the virus in the county, according to the news release.

Vaccination efforts continue across Cameron County; currently 73.44% of the population, 5 years and older, is fully vaccinated.