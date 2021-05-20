Cameron County reports 38 new cases of COVID-19

Cameron County on Thursday reported 38 new positive cases of COVID-19.

According to a news release from Cameron County, 30 of the new positive cases reported are from unaccompanied minor shelters and detention centers.

The news release didn't specify when they tested positive. Cameron County reported no new deaths on Thursday; the COVID-19 death count remains at 1,647.

Since the pandemic started, 41,004 people in Cameron County have tested positive for the virus.

38,440 people have recovered from the virus in the county, according to the news release.