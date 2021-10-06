Cameron County reports 39 new positive cases of COVID-19, 7 COVID-19 related deaths

Cameron County confirmed an 39 positive cases of COVID-19 in the county and seven COVID-19 related deaths, according to a report released Wednesday.

Of the seven individuals who died from COVID-related complications, five were not vaccinated, according to the report.

Of the 39 cases reported, 2 were from unaccompanied minor shelters and detention centers.

The 39 people who tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age: 0-19 Age: 20-29 Age: 30-39 Age: 40-49 Age: 50-59 Age: 60-69 Age: 70+ 11 people 9 people 5 people 6 people 4 people 2 people 2 people

Since the pandemic began, the county has reported 52,442 cases of COVID-19.

A total of 48,168 people have recovered from the virus in the county, according to the news release.

Vaccination efforts continue across Cameron County; currently more than 80% of the population, 12 years and older, is fully vaccinated.

