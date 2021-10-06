Cameron County reports 39 new positive cases of COVID-19, 7 COVID-19 related deaths
Cameron County confirmed an 39 positive cases of COVID-19 in the county and seven COVID-19 related deaths, according to a report released Wednesday.
Of the seven individuals who died from COVID-related complications, five were not vaccinated, according to the report.
Of the 39 cases reported, 2 were from unaccompanied minor shelters and detention centers.
The 39 people who tested positive are in the following age groups:
|Age: 0-19
|Age: 20-29
|Age: 30-39
|Age: 40-49
|Age: 50-59
|Age: 60-69
|Age: 70+
|11 people
|9 people
|5 people
|6 people
|4 people
|2 people
|2 people
Since the pandemic began, the county has reported 52,442 cases of COVID-19.
A total of 48,168 people have recovered from the virus in the county, according to the news release.
Vaccination efforts continue across Cameron County; currently more than 80% of the population, 12 years and older, is fully vaccinated.
RELEATED: Cameron County reports 50 new positive cases of COVID-19, 2 unvaccinated COVID-19 related deaths
Hidalgo County: 8 out of 9 COVID-related deaths were unvaccinated individuals
More News
News Video
-
Police: 1 dead, 2 hospitalized after shooting in Harlingen, suspect on the...
-
Republican governors join Abbott in the Valley, discuss plan for border crisis
-
Student brought fake gun to Edcouch-Elsa ISD elementary school, superintendent says
-
Sheriff: Man dead after deputy-involved shooting in Weslaco
-
Sheriff: Man dead after deputy-involved shooting in Weslaco