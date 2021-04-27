Cameron County reports 4 coronavirus-related deaths, 90 new cases of COVID-19

Cameron County on Tuesday reported four coronavirus-related deaths and 90 positive cases of COVID-19.

Three women and two men died as a result of the virus, according to a news release from Cameron County.

The news release didn't specify when the deaths occurred. Since the pandemic started, Cameron County has reported 1,610 coronavirus-related deaths.

Cameron County also reported that 90 people had tested positive for the virus. The news release didn't specify when they tested positive.

Since the pandemic started, 40,179 people in Cameron County have tested positive for the virus.

37,163 people have recovered from the virus in the county according to the news release.