Cameron County reports 4 coronavirus-related deaths, 96 new cases of COVID-19
Cameron County on Thursday reported four coronavirus-related deaths and 84 positive cases of COVID-19.
Three women and one man died as a result of the virus, according to a news release from Cameron County.
The news release didn't specify when the deaths occurred. Since the pandemic started, Cameron County has reported 1,581 coronavirus-related deaths.
Cameron County also reported that 96 people had tested positive for the virus. The news release didn't specify when they tested positive.
Since the pandemic started, 38,680 people in Cameron County have tested positive for the virus.
35,900 people have recovered from the virus in the county according to the news release.
The county's daily COVID-19 report covers Wednesday March 31 through Thursday April 1.
