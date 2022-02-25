Cameron County reports 4 coronavirus-related deaths and 100 positive cases

Cameron County on Friday reported four coronavirus-related deaths and 100 positive cases of COVID-19.

Of the four reported COVID-19 deaths, none were fully vaccinated against the virus, according to the Cameron County Health Department.

Since the pandemic began, 2,175 people have died due to COVID-19 in Cameron County.

Of the 100 positive cases reported in the county, 78 were confirmed reports based on PCR testing, 20 were probable reports based on antigen testing, and two were self-reported using at-home testing.

The 100 cases are in the following age groups:

Age: 0-19 Age: 20-29 Age: 30-39 Age: 40-49 Age: 50-59 Age: 60-69 Age: 70+ 28 people 17 people 12 people 12 people 15 people 10 people 6 people

Vaccination efforts continue across Cameron County; currently, 84.53% of the population five years and older is fully vaccinated.