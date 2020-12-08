Cameron County reports 4 coronavirus-related deaths and 101 new cases

Cameron County on Tuesday reported that four people had died as a result of COVID-19.

Three people over 70 years old from Brownsville, and a woman in her 70's from Harlingen died as a result of the virus, according to a news release from Cameron County.

Since the pandemic started, 1,140 people in Cameron County have died as a result of the virus.

Cameron County also reported that 101 people tested positive for the virus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 26,937.