Cameron County reports 4 coronavirus-related deaths and 135 new cases
Cameron County on Wednesday reported that four people had died as a result of COVID-19.
Two people over 40-years-old from Harlingen, a man in his 80's from Brownsville and a woman in her 60's from Primera died as a result of the virus, according to a news release from Cameron County.
Since the pandemic started, 1,172 people in Cameron County have died as a result of the virus.
Cameron County also reported that 135 people tested positive for the virus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 28,875.
