Cameron County reports 4 coronavirus-related deaths and 184 new cases

Cameron County on Wednesday reported that four people had died as a result of COVID-19.

Three people from San Benito and a man from Harlingen, all over the age of 60 died as a result of the virus, according to a news release from Cameron County.

Since the pandemic started, 1,157 people in Cameron County have died as a result of the virus.

Cameron County also reported that 184 people tested positive for the virus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 27,926.