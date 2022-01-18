Cameron County reports 4 coronavirus-related deaths and 2,272 positive cases

Cameron County on Tuesday reported four coronavirus-related death and 2,272 positive cases of COVID-19.

The report covers the period between Saturday, Jan. 15 and Tuesday, Jan. 18.

The reported deaths raise the total number of COVID-19 deaths in the county to 2,046, according to a report released by the Cameron County Public Health Department.

Of the 2,272 positive cases reported in the county, 1,785 were confirmed reports based on PCR testing and 487were probable reports based on antigen testing.

The 2,272 people who tested positive in the county are in the following age groups:

Age: 0-19 Age: 20-29 Age: 30-39 Age: 40-49 Age: 50-59 Age: 60-69 Age: 70+ 591 people 396 people 331 people 337 people 243 people 191 people 183 people

Vaccination efforts continue across Cameron County; currently, 80.79% of the population five years and older is fully vaccinated.

Cameron County Public Health continues to emphasize the importance of following COVID-19 prevention methods: