Cameron County reports 4 coronavirus-related deaths and 223 new cases
Cameron County on Friday reported four coronavirus-related deaths and 223 new cases.
Two people over the age of 60 from Harlingen, a man in his 70's from Brownsville and a man in his 90's from Palm Valley died as a result of the virus, according to a news release from Cameron County.
Since the pandemic started, Cameron County has reported 1,205 coronavirus-related deaths.
Cameron County also reported that 223 people tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 31,192.
More News
News Video
-
Nearly 2,000 people vaccinated against COVID-19 at Cameron County community clinic
-
Professor explains how shift in control of the U.S. Senate could affect...
-
Roma police chief laid to rest
-
Rise in COVID-19 infections lead some Valley hospitals to restrict visitors
-
DHR Health administers second round of COVID-19 vaccine