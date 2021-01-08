Cameron County reports 4 coronavirus-related deaths and 223 new cases

Cameron County on Friday reported four coronavirus-related deaths and 223 new cases.

Two people over the age of 60 from Harlingen, a man in his 70's from Brownsville and a man in his 90's from Palm Valley died as a result of the virus, according to a news release from Cameron County.

Since the pandemic started, Cameron County has reported 1,205 coronavirus-related deaths.

Cameron County also reported that 223 people tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 31,192.