Cameron County reports 4 coronavirus-related deaths and 801 positive cases
Cameron County on Tuesday reported four coronavirus-related deaths and 801 positive cases of COVID-19.
The reported deaths raise the total number of COVID-19 deaths in the county to 2,082, according to a report released by the Cameron County Public Health Department. The four people who died were not vaccinated against the virus.
Of the 801 positive cases reported in the county, 284 were confirmed reports based on PCR testing, 511 were probable reports based on antigen testing, and 6 were self-reported based on at-home testing.
Vaccination efforts continue across Cameron County; currently, 82.19% of the population five years and older is fully vaccinated.
Cameron County Public Health continues to emphasize the importance of following COVID-19 prevention methods:
- • Get vaccinated
- • Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds
- • Avoid touching your face with unwashed hands
- • Wear a mask in public indoor settings even if you are fully vaccinated
- • Practice social distance and keep about 6 feet between yourself and others
- • Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow
- • Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces daily
- • If you are sick, call your healthcare provider and home isolate
