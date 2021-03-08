Cameron County reports 4 more COVID-19 related deaths, 125 new coronavirus cases

Cameron County on Monday reported four more coronavirus-related deaths.

The deaths were made up of three males and one female from the cities of Rio Hondo and San Benito, the youngest of which was a San Benito man in his 30s, according to a news release from the county.

The report did not state when the deaths occurred.

Since the pandemic started, Cameron County has reported 1,518 coronavirus-related deaths.

Cameron County also reported that 125 additional people had tested positive for the virus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 37,991

According to the news release, 32,991 individuals have recovered in Cameron County.