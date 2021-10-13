Cameron County reports 4 unvaccinated COVID-related deaths, 29 new positive cases
Cameron County reported four coronavirus-related deaths on Monday. All four reported deaths were unvaccinated, according to a report released by the Cameron County Public Health Department.
A woman in her 50s from Brownsville, two men in their 60s from Brownsville, and a man in his 60s from Rio Hondo died as a result of the virus. The total number of COVID-related deaths in Cameron County now stands at 1,949.
The county also reported 29 new positive infections in the county. Of the 29 cases reported, 7 were from unaccompanied minor shelters and detention centers.
The 29 people who tested positive are in the following age groups:
|Age: 0-19
|Age: 20-29
|Age: 30-39
|Age: 40-49
|Age: 50-59
|Age: 60-69
|Age: 70+
|12 people
|7 people
|3 people
|3 people
|3 people
|0 people
|1 people
Since the pandemic began, the county has reported 52,806 cases of COVID-19.
A total of 48,521 people have recovered from the virus in the county, according to the news release.
Vaccination efforts continue across Cameron County; currently 81.31% of the population, 12 years and older, is fully vaccinated.
More News
News Video
-
Officials react to border restrictions being lifted next month
-
Covid hospitalizations declining in Hidalgo County
-
Combating Domestic Violence: Valley hospital explains drop in patients, rise in severe...
-
'Wave of Light' ceremonies offering support for parents of infant loss
-
Hidalgo County COVID-19 report: Oct. 13, 2021