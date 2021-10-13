Cameron County reports 4 unvaccinated COVID-related deaths, 29 new positive cases

Cameron County reported four coronavirus-related deaths on Monday. All four reported deaths were unvaccinated, according to a report released by the Cameron County Public Health Department.

A woman in her 50s from Brownsville, two men in their 60s from Brownsville, and a man in his 60s from Rio Hondo died as a result of the virus. The total number of COVID-related deaths in Cameron County now stands at 1,949.

The county also reported 29 new positive infections in the county. Of the 29 cases reported, 7 were from unaccompanied minor shelters and detention centers.

The 29 people who tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age: 0-19 Age: 20-29 Age: 30-39 Age: 40-49 Age: 50-59 Age: 60-69 Age: 70+ 12 people 7 people 3 people 3 people 3 people 0 people 1 people

Since the pandemic began, the county has reported 52,806 cases of COVID-19.

A total of 48,521 people have recovered from the virus in the county, according to the news release.

Vaccination efforts continue across Cameron County; currently 81.31% of the population, 12 years and older, is fully vaccinated.