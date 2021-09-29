Cameron County reports 46 new positive cases of COVID-19, 3 unvaccinated COVID-19 related deaths

Cameron County confirmed an additional 46 positive cases of COVID-19 in the county and three COVID-19 related deaths, according to a report released Wednesday.

The three individuals who died from COVID-related complications were not vaccinated, according to the report.

Of the 46 cases reported, 10 were from unaccompanied minor shelters and detention centers.

The 46 people who tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age: 0-19 Age: 20-29 Age: 30-39 Age: 40-49 Age: 50-59 Age: 60-69 Age: 70+ 18 people 9 people 4 people 7 people 4 people 4 people 0 people

Since the pandemic began, the county has reported 52,059 cases of COVID-19.

A total of 47,809 people have recovered from the virus in the county, according to the news release.

Vaccination efforts continue across Cameron County; currently 79.86% of the population, 12 years and older, is fully vaccinated.