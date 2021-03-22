Cameron County reports 5 coronavirus-related death, 103 new cases of COVID-19

Cameron County on Monday reported five coronavirus-related deaths and 103 positive cases of COVID-19.

The victims included four males and one female from the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen, according to a news release from Cameron County.

The news release didn't specify when the deaths occurred.

Since the pandemic started, Cameron County has reported 1,560 coronavirus-related deaths.

Cameron County also reported that 103 people had tested positive for the virus. The news release didn't specify when they tested positive.

Since the pandemic started, 38,225 people in Cameron County have tested positive for the virus.

34,721 people have recovered from the virus in the county according to the news release.