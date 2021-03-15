Cameron County reports 5 coronavirus-related deaths, 84 cases of COVID-19

Cameron County on Monday reported 5 coronavirus-related deaths and 84 positive cases of COVID-19.

Three men and two women died as a result of the virus, according to a news release from Cameron County.

The news release didn't specify when the deaths occurred. Since the pandemic started, Cameron County has reported 1,539 coronavirus-related deaths.

Cameron County also reported that 84 people had tested positive for the virus. The news release didn't specify when they tested positive.

Since the pandemic started, 38,001 people in Cameron County have tested positive for the virus.

33,967 people have recovered from the virus in the county according to the news release.

The county's daily COVID-19 report covers Saturday March 13 through Monday March 15.