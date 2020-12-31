x

Cameron County reports 5 coronavirus-related deaths and 113 new cases

Cameron County on Wednesday reported five coronavirus-related deaths and 113 new cases.

Four people over the age of 30 from Brownsville and one man in his 70's from La Feria died as a result of the virus, according to a news release from Cameron County.

Since the pandemic started, Cameron County has reported 1,183 coronavirus-related deaths.

Cameron County also reported that 113 people tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 29,525.

