Cameron County reports 5 coronavirus-related deaths and 303 new cases

Cameron County on Wednesday reported five coronavirus-related deaths and 303 new cases.

Two people over the age of 70 from Harlingen, a man in his 70's from Brownsville, a woman in her 70's from La Feria and a man in his 70's from San Benito died as a result of the virus, according to a news release from Cameron County.

Since the pandemic started, Cameron County has reported 1,198 coronavirus-related deaths.

Cameron County also reported that 303 people tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 30,768.