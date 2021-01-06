Cameron County reports 5 coronavirus-related deaths and 303 new cases
Cameron County on Wednesday reported five coronavirus-related deaths and 303 new cases.
Two people over the age of 70 from Harlingen, a man in his 70's from Brownsville, a woman in her 70's from La Feria and a man in his 70's from San Benito died as a result of the virus, according to a news release from Cameron County.
Since the pandemic started, Cameron County has reported 1,198 coronavirus-related deaths.
Cameron County also reported that 303 people tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 30,768.
