Cameron County reports 5 more coronavirus-related deaths, 47 new cases
Cameron County reported on Thursday 5 more coronavirus-related deaths.
According to a news release from Cameron County, this raises the total number of COVID-19 deaths in Cameron County to 1,042.
Cameron County also reported that 47 additional people had tested positive for the virus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 23,174.
According to the news release, 20,647 individuals have recovered in Cameron County.
