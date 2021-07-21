Cameron County reports 50 new cases of COVID-19

Cameron County on Wednesday reported no new coronavirus-related deaths and 50 positive cases of COVID-19.

Since the pandemic began, the county has reported 1,703 deaths related to the coronavirus.

Of the new cases reported Wednesday, 37 were from unaccompanied minor shelters and detention centers, according to news release from Cameron County.

The people who tested positive in the county are in the following age groups:

Age: 0-19 Age: 20-29 Age: 30-39 Age: 40-49 Age: 50-59 Age: 60-69 Age: 70+ 13 people 17 people 11 people 5 people 4 people 0 people 0 people

Since the pandemic began, 43,488 people have tested positive for the virus in the county.

A total of 40,427 people have recovered from the virus in the county, according to the news release.

Vaccination efforts continue across Cameron County; currently 67.42% of the population, 12 years and older is fully vaccinated.