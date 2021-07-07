Cameron County reports 51 new cases of COVID-19

Cameron County on Wednesday reported 51 new positive cases of COVID-19.

According to a news release from Cameron County, no COVID-19 related deaths were reported.

The county COVID-19 death count remains at 1,693.

Cameron County reported 51 new cases of COVID-19 in the county. Of the cases, 20 were from unaccompanied minor shelters and detention centers.

The news release didn't specify when they tested positive.

Since the pandemic started, 42,581 people in Cameron County have tested positive for the virus.

A total of 40,023 people have recovered from the virus in the county, according to the news release.

Vaccination efforts continue across Cameron County; currently 65.23% of the population, 12 years and older is fully vaccinated.