Cameron County reports 57 coronavirus-related deaths

Cameron County on Saturday reported 57 coronavirus-related deaths.

The deaths reported Saturday included 51 people from Brownsville, four people from Los Fresnos, one person from Harlingen and one person from Port Isabel, according to a news release from Cameron County.

Since the pandemic started, 758 people in Cameron County have died as a result of the virus.

Cameron County also reported that 91 people had tested positive for the virus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 21,654.