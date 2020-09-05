Cameron County reports 57 coronavirus-related deaths
Cameron County on Saturday reported 57 coronavirus-related deaths.
The deaths reported Saturday included 51 people from Brownsville, four people from Los Fresnos, one person from Harlingen and one person from Port Isabel, according to a news release from Cameron County.
Since the pandemic started, 758 people in Cameron County have died as a result of the virus.
Cameron County also reported that 91 people had tested positive for the virus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 21,654.
