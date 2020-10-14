Cameron County reports 6 coronavirus-related deaths

Cameron County on Wednesday reported six coronavirus-related deaths.

Three women from Brownsville, two men from Brownsville and a man from Harlingen died as a result of the virus, according to a news release from Cameron County.

Since the pandemic started, 1,058 people in Cameron County have died as a result of the virus.

Cameron County also reported that 53 people had tested positive for the virus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 23,612.