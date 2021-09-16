Cameron County reports 6 coronavirus-related deaths, 146 positive cases

Cameron County on Thursday reported 6 coronavirus-related deaths and 146 positive cases of COVID-19.

According to a news release from Cameron County, of the 6 deaths, none were fully vaccinated against the virus.

Since the pandemic began, the county has reported 1,865 deaths related to the coronavirus.

Of the 146 new cases reported Thursday, 28 were from unaccompanied minor shelters and detention centers.

The people who tested positive in the county are in the following age groups:

Age: 0-19 Age: 20-29 Age: 30-39 Age: 40-49 Age: 50-59 Age: 60-69 Age: 70+ 58 people 22 people 22 people 21 people 8 people 8 people 7 people

Since the pandemic began, 51,218 people have tested positive for the virus in the county. A total of 46,973 people have recovered from the virus in the county, according to the news release.

Vaccination efforts continue across Cameron County; currently 77.26% of the population, 12 years and older, is fully vaccinated.