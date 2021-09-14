Cameron County reports 6 coronavirus-related deaths, 90 positive cases

Cameron County on Tuesday reported six coronavirus-related deaths and 90 positive cases of COVID-19.

According to a news release from Cameron County, all six victims were not fully vaccinated.

Since the pandemic began, the county has reported 1,846 deaths related to the coronavirus. Of the 90 new cases reported Tuesday, seven were from unaccompanied minor shelters and detention centers.

The people who tested positive in the county are in the following age groups:

Age: 0-19 Age: 20-29 Age: 30-39 Age: 40-49 Age: 50-59 Age: 60-69 Age: 70+ 24 people 23 people 21 people 8 people 8 people 2 people 4 people

Since the pandemic began, 51,006 people have tested positive for the virus in the county. A total of 46,763 people have recovered from the virus in the county, according to the news release.

Vaccination efforts continue across Cameron County; currently 76.91% of the population, 12 years and older, is fully vaccinated.