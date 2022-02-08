Cameron County reports 6 coronavirus-related deaths and 1,418 positive cases

Photo credit: Cameron County

Cameron County on Monday reported six coronavirus-related deaths and 1,418 positive cases of COVID-19.

The report covers numbers from Feb. 5 through Feb. 7.

Of the six people who died, one person was fully vaccinated. The youngest people who died were a man in his 50s from Brownsville and a man in his 50s from San Benito.

Since the pandemic began, 2,100 people have died due to the virus in Cameron County.

Of the 1,418 positive cases reported in the county, 831 were confirmed reports based on PCR testing, 580 were probable reports based on antigen testing, and seven were self-reported based on at-home testing.

The 831 confirmed cases are in the following age groups:

Age: 0-19 Age: 20-29 Age: 30-39 Age: 40-49 Age: 50-59 Age: 60-69 Age: 70+ 175 people 154 people 132 people 107 people 109 people 75 people 79 people

Vaccination efforts continue across Cameron County; currently, 82.28% of the population five years and older is fully vaccinated.