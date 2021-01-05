Cameron County reports 6 coronavirus-related deaths and 173 new cases
Cameron County on Tuesday reported six coronavirus-related deaths and 173 new cases.
Five people over the age of 50 from Brownsville and a man in his 70's from Harlingen died as a result of the virus, according to a news release from Cameron County.
Since the pandemic started, Cameron County has reported 1,193 coronavirus-related deaths.
Cameron County also reported that 173 people tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 30,465.
More News
News Video
-
Reports of inventory errors impacting local COVID-19 vaccine supply
-
Hidalgo County vaccinates 800 people at first community vaccination clinic
-
Hidalgo County vaccinates 800 people at first community vaccination clinic
-
100 doses of COVID-19 vaccine headed to Willacy County State Jail
-
Valley Made, Local Strong: Tacos Pepe