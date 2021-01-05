x

Cameron County reports 6 coronavirus-related deaths and 173 new cases

Tuesday, January 05 2021

Cameron County on Tuesday reported six coronavirus-related deaths and 173 new cases.

Five people over the age of 50 from Brownsville and a man in his 70's from Harlingen died as a result of the virus, according to a news release from Cameron County.

Since the pandemic started, Cameron County has reported 1,193 coronavirus-related deaths.

Cameron County also reported that 173 people tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 30,465.

