Cameron County reports 6 coronavirus-related deaths and 245 new cases
Cameron County on Friday reported six coronavirus-related deaths and 245 new cases.
Three people over the age of 30 from Brownsville, a man in his 60's from Harlingen, a man in his 60's from Lozano and a man in his 60's from San Benito died as a result of the virus, according to a news release from Cameron County.
Since the pandemic started, Cameron County has reported 1,228 coronavirus-related deaths.
Cameron County also reported that 245 people tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 32,698.
According to the news release, 27,211 individuals have recovered in Cameron County.
