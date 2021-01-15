Cameron County reports 6 coronavirus-related deaths and 245 new cases

Cameron County on Friday reported six coronavirus-related deaths and 245 new cases.

Three people over the age of 30 from Brownsville, a man in his 60's from Harlingen, a man in his 60's from Lozano and a man in his 60's from San Benito died as a result of the virus, according to a news release from Cameron County.

Since the pandemic started, Cameron County has reported 1,228 coronavirus-related deaths.

Cameron County also reported that 245 people tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 32,698.

According to the news release, 27,211 individuals have recovered in Cameron County.