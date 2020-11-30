Cameron County reports 6 coronavirus-related deaths and 296 new cases

Cameron County on Monday reported that six people had died as a result of COVID-19, according to a news release.

Since the pandemic started, 1,121 people in Cameron County have died as a result of the virus.

Cameron County also reported that 296 people tested positive for the virus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 26,151.

According to the news release, 23,333 individuals have recovered in Cameron County.