Cameron County reports 6 coronavirus-related deaths and 553 positive cases
Cameron County on Friday reported six coronavirus-related deaths and 553 positive cases of COVID-19.
The reported deaths raise the total number of COVID-19 deaths in the county to 2,094, according to a report released by the Cameron County Public Health Department. All the victims were over the age of 50.
Of the deceased, four were not vaccinated against the virus.
Of the 553 positive cases reported in the county, 230 were confirmed reports based on PCR testing, 319 were probable reports based on antigen testing, and four were self-reported based on at-home testing.
The 553 people who tested positive in the county are in the following age groups:
|
Age: 0-19
|Age: 20-29
|Age: 30-39
|Age: 40-49
|Age: 50-59
|Age: 60-69
|Age: 70+
|238 people
|59 people
|66 people
|56 people
|62 people
|36 people
|36 people
Vaccination efforts continue across Cameron County; currently, 82.55% of the population five years and older is fully vaccinated.
Cameron County Public Health continues to emphasize the importance of following COVID-19 prevention methods:
- • Get vaccinated
- • Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds
- • Avoid touching your face with unwashed hands
- • Wear a mask in public indoor settings even if you are fully vaccinated
- • Practice social distance and keep about 6 feet between yourself and others
- • Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow
- • Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces daily
- • If you are sick, call your healthcare provider and home isolate
More News
News Video
-
Ozanam shelter in Brownsville prepared to bring in residents
-
Texas Game Wardens: 3 found illegally fishing in Gulf of Mexico, caught...
-
Nonprofit LUPE hosting forum for Hidalgo County judge candidates
-
Fewer pelicans being hit on Highway 48 in Cameron County, but problem...
-
Border Patrol agents shot at from Mexico