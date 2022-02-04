Cameron County reports 6 coronavirus-related deaths and 553 positive cases

Cameron County on Friday reported six coronavirus-related deaths and 553 positive cases of COVID-19.

The reported deaths raise the total number of COVID-19 deaths in the county to 2,094, according to a report released by the Cameron County Public Health Department. All the victims were over the age of 50.

Of the deceased, four were not vaccinated against the virus.

Of the 553 positive cases reported in the county, 230 were confirmed reports based on PCR testing, 319 were probable reports based on antigen testing, and four were self-reported based on at-home testing.

The 553 people who tested positive in the county are in the following age groups:

Age: 0-19 Age: 20-29 Age: 30-39 Age: 40-49 Age: 50-59 Age: 60-69 Age: 70+ 238 people 59 people 66 people 56 people 62 people 36 people 36 people

Vaccination efforts continue across Cameron County; currently, 82.55% of the population five years and older is fully vaccinated.

Cameron County Public Health continues to emphasize the importance of following COVID-19 prevention methods: