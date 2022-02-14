Cameron County reports 6 coronavirus-related deaths and 664 positive cases

Cameron County on Monday reported six coronavirus-related deaths and 664 positive cases of COVID-19.

The report covers numbers from Feb. 12 through Feb. 14.

Of the six people who died, two were fully vaccinated against the coronavirus. The youngest person who died was a woman in her 50s from Brownsville.

Since the pandemic began, 2,125 people have died due to the virus in Cameron County.

Of the 664 positive cases reported in the county, 487 were confirmed reports based on PCR testing, 174 were probable reports based on antigen testing, and three were self-reported based on at-home testing.

The 487 confirmed cases are in the following age groups:

Age: 0-19 Age: 20-29 Age: 30-39 Age: 40-49 Age: 50-59 Age: 60-69 Age: 70+ 133 people 66 people 77 people 64 people 58 people 42 people 47 people

Vaccination efforts continue across Cameron County; currently, 82.28% of the population five years and older is fully vaccinated.