Cameron County reports 6 coronavirus-related deaths and 819 positive cases

Cameron County on Wednesday reported six coronavirus-related deaths and 819 positive cases of COVID-19.

Four women and two men from the cities of Brownsville, Combes and Harlingen died as a result of the virus, according to a report released by the Cameron County Public Health Department. Of the six people who died, three people were fully vaccinated.

The reported deaths raises the total number of COVID-19 deaths in the county to 2,066.

Of the 819 positive cases reported in the county, 257 were confirmed reports based on PCR testing, 548 were probable reports based on antigen testing, and 14 were self-reported based on at-home testing.

Vaccination efforts continue across Cameron County; currently, 81.60% of the population five years and older is fully vaccinated.

Cameron County Public Health continues to emphasize the importance of following COVID-19 prevention methods:



