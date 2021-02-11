Cameron County reports 6 more COVID-19 related deaths, 65 new cases

Cameron County on Thursday reported 6 more coronavirus-related deaths.

Five people over the age of 60 from Brownsville and a man in his 80's from Harlingen died as a result of the virus, according to a news release from Cameron County.

Since the pandemic started, Cameron County has reported 1,407 coronavirus-related deaths.

Cameron County also reported that 65 additional people had tested positive for the virus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 36,323.

According to the news release, 30,408 individuals have recovered in Cameron County.