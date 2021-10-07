Cameron County reports 66 new positive cases of COVID-19, 17 unvaccinated COVID-19 related deaths

Cameron County confirmed an additional 66 positive cases of COVID-19 in the county and 19 COVID-19 related deaths, according to a report released Thursday.

The 19 reported deaths occurred in the last month and were retrieved from the Texas Department of State Health Services vital statistics data, which was temporarily unavailable, the report stated.

Of those 19 deaths, 17 were unvaccinated. The total number of Covid-related deaths in Cameron County now stands at 1,983.

Of the 66 cases reported, 19 were from unaccompanied minor shelters and detention centers.

The 66 people who tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age: 0-19 Age: 20-29 Age: 30-39 Age: 40-49 Age: 50-59 Age: 60-69 Age: 70+ 33 people 8 people 7 people 5 people 5 people 6 people 4 people

Since the pandemic began, the county has reported 52,508 cases of COVID-19.

A total of 48,258 people have recovered from the virus in the county, according to the news release.

Vaccination efforts continue across Cameron County; currently 80.79% of the population, 12 years and older, is fully vaccinated.