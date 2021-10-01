Cameron County reports 67 new positive cases of COVID-19, 6 unvaccinated COVID-19 related deaths

Cameron County confirmed an additional 67 positive cases of COVID-19 in the county and six COVID-19 related deaths, according to a report released Friday.

The six individuals who died from COVID-related complications were not vaccinated, according to the report.

The total of number of COVID-19 deaths in Cameron County now stands at 1,907.

Of the 67 cases reported, 15 were from unaccompanied minor shelters and detention centers.

The 67 people who tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age: 0-19 Age: 20-29 Age: 30-39 Age: 40-49 Age: 50-59 Age: 60-69 Age: 70+ 25 people 6 people 11 people 7 people 6 people 7 people 5 people

Since the pandemic began, the county has reported 52,207 cases of COVID-19.

A total of 47,967 people have recovered from the virus in the county, according to the news release.

Vaccination efforts continue across Cameron County; currently 80.11% of the population, 12 years and older, is fully vaccinated.