Cameron County reports 7 coronavirus-related deaths, 48 cases of COVID-19

Cameron County on Thursday reported seven coronavirus-related deaths and 48 positive cases of COVID-19.

The victims included five males and two females from the cities of Brownsville, Harlingen and San Benito according to a news release from Cameron County.

The news release didn't specify when the deaths occurred.

Since the pandemic started, Cameron County has reported 1,506 coronavirus-related deaths.

Cameron County also reported that 48 people had tested positive for the virus. The news release didn't specify when they tested positive.

Since the pandemic started, 37,566 people in Cameron County have tested positive for the virus.

32,567 people have recovered from the virus in the county according to the news release.

RELATED: Brownsville hosting COVID-19 2nd dose vaccination clinic