Cameron County reports 7 coronavirus-related deaths and 317 positive cases

Cameron County on Wednesday reported seven coronavirus-related deaths and 317 positive cases of COVID-19.

Of the seven people who died, only two were fully vaccinated against the virus, according to a report from the Cameron County Health Department. The youngest person who died was a Harlingen woman in her 50s.

Since the pandemic began, 2,111 people have died due to the virus in Cameron County.

Of the 317 positive cases reported in the county, 99 were confirmed reports based on PCR testing, 216 were probable reports based on antigen testing, and two were self-reported based on at-home testing.

The 99 confirmed cases are in the following age groups:

Age: 0-19 Age: 20-29 Age: 30-39 Age: 40-49 Age: 50-59 Age: 60-69 Age: 70+ 25 people 21 people 14 people 9 people 13 people 6 people 11 people

Vaccination efforts continue across Cameron County; currently, 83.03% of the population five years and older is fully vaccinated.