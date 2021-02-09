Cameron County reports 7 more COVID-19 related deaths, 72 new cases

Cameron County on Tuesday reported seven more coronavirus-related deaths.

According to a news release from Cameron County, this raises the total number of COVID-19 deaths in Cameron County to 1,386

Cameron County also reported that 72 additional people had tested positive for the virus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 36,148.

According to the news release, 30,059 individuals have recovered in Cameron County.