Cameron County reports 72 new COVID-19 cases

Cameron County on Friday reported no new coronavirus-related deaths and 72 positive cases of COVID-19.

Since the pandemic began, the county has reported 1,694 deaths related to the coronavirus.

Of the new cases reported Friday, 18 were from unaccompanied minor shelters and detention centers.

The people who tested positive in the county are in the following age groups:

32 people under the age of 20

9 people in their 20s

13 people in their 30s

11 people in their 40s

2 people in their 50s

3 people in their 60s

1 person over the age of 70

Since the pandemic began, 42,701 people have tested positive for the virus in the county.

A total of 40,133 people have recovered from the virus in the county, according to the news release.

Vaccination efforts continue across Cameron County; currently 65.73% of the population, 12 years and older is fully vaccinated.