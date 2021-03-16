Cameron County reports 8 coronavirus-related deaths, 30 new cases of COVID-19

Cameron County on Tuesday reported eight coronavirus-related deaths and 30 positive cases of COVID-19.

The victims included five men and three women from the cities of Brownsville, Harlingen and Primera according to a news release from Cameron County.

The news release didn't specify when the deaths occurred.

Since the pandemic started, Cameron County has reported 1,547 coronavirus-related deaths.

Cameron County also reported that 30 people had tested positive for the virus. The news release didn't specify when they tested positive.

Since the pandemic started, 38,031 people in Cameron County have tested positive for the virus.

34,094 people have recovered from the virus in the county according to the news release.