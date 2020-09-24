Cameron County reports 8 more coronavirus-related deaths, 47 new cases

Cameron County reported on Thursday 8 more coronavirus-related deaths.

Since the pandemic started, 903 people in Cameron County have died as a result of the virus, according to a news release from Cameron County.

Cameron County also reported that 47 additional people had tested positive for the virus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 22,633.

According to the news release, 19,796 individuals have recovered in Cameron County.