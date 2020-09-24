Cameron County reports 8 more coronavirus-related deaths, 47 new cases
Cameron County reported on Thursday 8 more coronavirus-related deaths.
Since the pandemic started, 903 people in Cameron County have died as a result of the virus, according to a news release from Cameron County.
Cameron County also reported that 47 additional people had tested positive for the virus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 22,633.
According to the news release, 19,796 individuals have recovered in Cameron County.
More News
News Video
-
San Benito offers $180,000 in COVID-19 relief assistance
-
CON MI GENTE: Serda's Barber Shop
-
Census telethon and $10,000 raffle starts today for Rio Grande Valley residents
-
McAllen teams up with school district to boost census response rates
-
Judge hears case in legal dispute over the allowance of food trucks...