Cameron County reports 8 more coronavirus-related deaths, 70 new cases

2 hours 6 minutes 6 seconds ago Tuesday, September 15 2020 Sep 15, 2020 September 15, 2020 5:11 PM September 15, 2020 in News - Local

Cameron County reported on Tuesday 8 coronavirus-related deaths.

Since the pandemic started, 842 people in Cameron County have died as a result of the virus, according to a news release from Cameron County.

Cameron County also reported that 70 people had tested positive for the virus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 22,222.



