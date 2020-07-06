Cameron County reports 80-year-old dies due to coronavirus, 101 new cases

Cameron County announced on Monday another death related to the coronavirus. The newly reported death of an 80-year-old female resident of a nursing home brings the county’s total to 68 deaths.

According to a news release from health officials in Cameron County, 101 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed on Monday — bringing its total to 2,880 cases.

Among the new patients are four infants, according to the news release. Two are 8 months old, a 9-month-old and an 11-month-old.

Of the total number of people who tested positive in Cameron County, 2,073 have reportedly recovered since the start of the pandemic.

___

Correction: The article now reflects the correct number of infants who tested positive for the virus on Monday.